Longford Rose of Tralee Centre pays tribute to the inspirational Dorothy Fox

In a Facebook tribute, the Longford Rose Centre, wrote that it is 'in deep deep sadness' as they 'say good bye to a wonderful and inspirational person'. "Our former Treasurer and friend Dorothy (Dott) Fox has lost her brave fight."



The late Dorothy Fox (née Walsh), Esker South, Killoe, Longford and formerly of Strokestown, Roscommon, was described as 'a mother figure to every Rose and Escort that ever took part in the Longford Rose over the past ten years'.



"Her unequalled support and love was felt by everyone that ever had the pleasure to meet her. Dorothy Fox will for ever be the Mammy Rose. RIP."



The tribute continued, "She was never as proud of a Rose as her very own, Grainne. She paved the way for future Roses to show themselves and Longford off in a positive light with fun and dignity. Dott was as much a support for Grainne in 2007 as she was for any Rose or Escort representing Longford since.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart we say good bye to Dott. Our deepest sympathies go to Patsy, Grainne, Aoife, Doireann and her extended family."



Dorothy reposed in St Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Rd, Longford, on Thursday, June 1 and Funeral Mass takes place today, Friday, June 2, at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, Co Longford, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time on Friday morning please.



Sympathy is extended to Dorothy's husband Patsy, daughters Grainne, Aoife and Doireann, grandson Patrick, sisters Margaret (Strokestown) and Mary (Florida), her brother Tom (Meath), her mother-in-law Teresa, sons-in-law Seánie and Liam, sisters-in-law Margaret, Maureen and Lynne, brothers-in-law Michael, Hugo and Mickey, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.