Longford amateur garden designers awarded Certificate of Distinction at Bloom

Longford group Procrastimake has been awarded a Certificate of Distinction for its ‘Magic of Mindness’ postcard garden at the prestigious Bloom flower and food festival which begins in the Phoenix Park, Dublin today.

‘Magic of Mindness’, by Procrastimake in collaboration with Shannon Orchard, Longford, was one of thirteen small but perfectly formed (2m x 3m) postcard gardens created by passionate amateur gardeners from all around the country.

Bord Bia announced the details of all award winners as the gates opened on the annual five-day event, which runs until Monday, June 5.



Members of Longford ICA Federation will be travelling to Bloom on Saturday and the bus departs from outside Fresh Today at the N4 Axis Centre at 8am, stopping in Edgeworthstown at 8.15am also.



Gary Graham, Bord Bia’s festival manager said, “Before Bloom opened its doors to the public this morning, each of the show gardens, nursery displays, floral artistry and postcard gardens were adjudicated over two days by an independent panel of judges. We are delighted to be awarding more than 100 awards this morning which is testament to the high standard of garden design, nursery and floral artistry available in Ireland. After more than 30 days building the site here in the Phoenix Park, we are excited to finally be able to share these stunning displays with the public.”



The judging panel for Bloom 2017 comprised of 14 Irish and international horticultural experts, who awarded more than 100 awards to show garden designers, amateur postcard garden designers; nurseries and floral artists including 28 Gold, 18 Silver Gilt, 21 Silver and 21 Bronze medals.



Tickets



Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster and can also be purchased on the gate. Ticket prices vary from €16 - €22.50 and children under 16 go free.



New and returning sponsors for this year’s event include FBD Insurance, Irish Independent and the Office of Public Works.



For more information visit www.bloominthepark.ie or follow Bloom on Facebook and Twitter @bloominthepark.