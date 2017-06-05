Book of evidence to be served on man

A man charged in connection with the alleged stabbing of another man on St Patrick’s Day is to be served with the book of evidence next week.

Ciaran McDonnell, (18), of 34 College Park, Longford appeared at a sitting of Longford District Court last week charged with assault causing harm following an incident which occurred at New Street, Longford on March 17 2017.

Mr McDonnell, who has been in custody ever since, was brought before the court charged with a separate offence of alleged drug driving and no insurance.

Both offences occurred at Teffia Park, Longford on January 6 2017.

Inspector Bláithín Moran said the incident occurred when gardaí had attempted to pursue Mr McDonnell.

When eventually stopped, Inspector Moran said while Mr McDonnell was found to have no alcohol in his system, cannabis resin was discovered.

Defence solicitor John Quinn said Mr McDonnell regretted what had occurred.

“Basically, he didn’t have insurance and he did go (drive) off,” said Mr Quinn.

Mr Quinn also said his client was holding his hands up about having cannabis resin in his system.

Judge Hughes subsequently handed down a four year concurrent driving ban for each charge.

In respect of the alleged stabbing incident, Inspector Moran said the book of evidence would likely be served on Mr McDonnell at next week’s (June 6) court sitting.