PPN to hold meetings this week

Co Longford Public Participation Network (PPN) will hold its second Municipal District Plenary Meetings in Ballymahon Library on June 7; Granard Library on June 13 and in Longford Library on June 14, 2017.

Registration for each meeting commences at 7:45pm sharp.

The Co Longford PPN has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 2015 and now has over 200 active community groups registered throughout the county.

Siobhán Cronogue, Development Officer with County Longford PPN, explained about the importance of these meetings and pointed out that they would provide a fantastic opportunity for community groups to hear first-hand from other PPN community groups who have gone through the LEADER funding application process and successfully completed projects in their towns and villages.

“The project presentations range from tourism, community facilities, Family Resource Centers to Arts and Culture,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ciaran Mullooly, PPN Representative and one of the plenary meeting guest speakers said Co Longford held enormous potential for angling tourism with both north and south Longford having outstanding pedigree in this area.

“I believe,” he added, “That in recent years we have lost our focus, but by working together we can build a successful brand particularly after staging the World Championships last year”.

CEO Longford Community Resources, Adrian Greene then pointed to the huge opportunities that the LEADER Project offers.

“There are huge opportunities for community groups to play a part in further developing their own area,” he continued.

“Funding is available for a wide variety of community projects and representatives from the LEADER team will be available at the PPN Plenary Meetings to discuss possible projects.”