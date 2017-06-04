Volunteers stitching up the 'wow' factor

Longford Volunteer Centre continued its mission to promote volunteering through National Volunteering Week which took place from May 15-21.

Terri Doherty, Co-ordinator said: “As we know Longford has a long history of volunteering which makes a major contribution to active citizenship and promotes an active and healthy society.”

She added, “We are always delighted to support events during National Volunteering Week which encourages volunteerism from all members of our community.”

One of the projects co-ordinated by Longford Volunteer Centre this year was - ‘All Stitched Up’ - and this brought people together on Friday, May 19 to knit, crochet, sew bags, finger puppets and dude dolls, which were then donated to Team Hope for their annual shoe box appeal.

Alison Bray, volunteer with Team Hope, commented on the wonderful creativity in Longford and advised that the items donated would create a ‘wow’ factor in the shoeboxes which go to children living on the margins of society – many of whose families have to survive on less than €1 per day.

Wool for the project was donated by The Baldy Sheep, Longford Sewing Centre as well as individual donations.

Thanks to the staff of Longford library for their support for this project.