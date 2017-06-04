Colmcille Terrace overhaul could commence this year

Plans aimed at revitalising a busy housing estate in north Longford have been given a boost with confirmation an approved housing body has been selected to head up the project, writes Liam Cosgrove.

Councillors learned of the headway which had been made concerning the proposed rejuvenation of Colmcille Terrace in Granard at a municipal district meeting last week.

Director of Services John Brannigan said up to 12 units would be refurbished by the unnamed body who, in turn, would consequently lease them back to tenants on the council's housing list.

Those assurances came amid claims by Cllr PJ Reilly that locals were becoming “increasingly tired” waiting for construction to start.

Mr Brannigan said the next step was to hold a meeting with all relevant stakeholders with the onset of works in 2017 still very much possible.