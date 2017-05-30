Almost €800,000 available to improve homes of older people and people with a disability in Longford

Almost €2 million will be made available in 2017 for Housing Adaptations for Older People and People with a Disability living in private houses in the Longford/Westmeath constituency.

A total of €770,740 (80% - €616,592 Exchequer Funding and 20% - €154,158 Local Authority Funding) is being made available in Longford and €1,197,989 is being made available in Westmeath (80% - €958,391 Exchequer Funding and 20% - €239,598 Local Authority Funding).

Longford/Westmeath TD, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran has said that this €1,968,729 investment across the constituency will allow extensions to be built for people with a disability as well as housing adaptations to improve mobility aid (such as stair lifts, access ramps, etc.).



Deputy Moran said this was an extremely important scheme for older people and people with a disability, which gives them the opportunity to continue independent living in their own homes for as long as possible, with the comfort and dignity that they deserve.



“I am particularly happy that funding has been increased for both Westmeath and Longford local authorities for the 2017 grants,” said Deputy Moran. “The grants that are made available, whether large or small, can greatly improve the quality of life of people with a disability or who are reaching an age in life when they are less mobile.”

Both Rebuilding Ireland and the Programme for Government support further increases in funding for the scheme, with Rebuilding Ireland undertaking to increase the target of the scheme drawdown to 10,000 homes in 2017 (from 8,000 in 2016).



The grants are 80% funded from the Exchequer by the Department of Housing, Planning, Community & Local Government, with 20% funding from the relevant local authority.

Grants are payable in the main to owner-occupied (private) housing. Also eligible are houses being purchased under the Tenant Purchase Scheme, private rented accommodation, accommodation provided under voluntary housing schemes and accommodation occupied by persons living in communal residences.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available for an adaptation, up to €8,000 for housing aid for older people and up to €6,000 for mobility aids.