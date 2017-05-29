Longford man involved in a public row

A man who appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Public Order Act was convicted and fined €250 following a hearing into the matter.

Christy McDonnell, 24 Ardnacassa, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place at Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford on September 18, 2016.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Garda Sheil said that on the date of the incident, Gardaí were called to a disturbance in the Ardnacassa area of Longford town.

The Garda told the court that when he and his colleagues arrived at the scene, there was a large gathering of people on the street.

“There was a row going on,” he added.

“The defendant was very much involved in that row.”

The court then heard that the defendant had been issued with a fixed penalty notice in respect of the matter, but to date, that fine remained unpaid.

Following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him accordingly.