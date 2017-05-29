Longford man involved in a public row
Fined for fighting
A man who appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Public Order Act was convicted and fined €250 following a hearing into the matter.
Christy McDonnell, 24 Ardnacassa, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place at Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford on September 18, 2016.
Outlining the evidence to the court, Garda Sheil said that on the date of the incident, Gardaí were called to a disturbance in the Ardnacassa area of Longford town.
The Garda told the court that when he and his colleagues arrived at the scene, there was a large gathering of people on the street.
“There was a row going on,” he added.
“The defendant was very much involved in that row.”
The court then heard that the defendant had been issued with a fixed penalty notice in respect of the matter, but to date, that fine remained unpaid.
Following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him accordingly.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on