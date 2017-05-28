Down Memory Lane in Longford: Fianna Fáil convention 1977

Albert Reynolds took a powerful step towards winning a seat in the Dail when at Sunday's Fianna Fail Convention for the Longford/Westmeath constituency he trounced Frank Carter in a vote to decide who would be the Longford candidate.

Portlaoise type security was in evidence at Mullingar's Co Hall as Fianna Fail kept out all 'undesirables', including the press! Carter then turned round and said it was rigged; that O'Malley had it rigged. “He (Carter) cut the stones out of Mullingar that evening as he tore off after being beaten”, one delegate remarked.