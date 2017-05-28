Gaelscoil Longfoirt celebrates striding on National Walk to School Day

Over 60 pupils from Gaelscoil Longfoirt walked to school as part of Green-Schools National Walk to School Day on May 17 last.

Pupils, teachers and parents walked from the Park 'n’ Stride location at the Market Square in the heart of the town.

Longford County Council secured parking permits for parents who walked, and these permits will be valid everyday to parents who Park 'n’ Stride.

The event was organised by the Green-Schools coordinator Mary Corkery; the Green-Schools Committee; Longford County Council Environmental Awareness Officer, Gary Brady and Green-Schools travel officer, Caitríona Cunningham.

“The children enjoyed chatting to their friends as they walked to school along the picturesque Royal Canal,” principal Yvonne Ní Mhurchú added.

“Gaelscoil Longfoirt is making great strides on the Green-Schools travel programme.

“The Green-Schools Committee is encouraging pupils to walk as much as possible to school especially on Wednesdays.

“By walking to school the pupils not only help the environment and reduce traffic congestion but they also become fit, alert and more socially aware.

“Gaelscoil Longfoirt is putting into action its Green-Schools motto ‘Fág an carr, tá siúl níos fearr’.”

Green-Schools National Walk to School Day is one of the most important action awareness weeks in the Irish school calendar and is the only one of its kind in Ireland that promotes active and sustainable travel on the journey to school.

Caitríona Cunningham, Green-Schools Travel Officer added, “Green-Schools is committed to promoting walking on the journey to school as the mode of choice for families”.

She went on to say that this year the initiative focused on assisting schools to advocate for lower speed limits outside their gates, ideally 30kph.

“As part of my work,” she continued, “I’ve assisted schools in conducting walkability and cyclability audits.

“These audits have resulted in infrastructural improvements that allow the students to walk to school with a greater degree of safety.

“Gaelscoil Longfoirt has really shown that they know how to make their school journeys greener and healthier by walking on National Walk to School Day. ”