WEATHER: Back to the dreaded rain as Met Éireann issues Status Yellow rainfall warning for Longford

We hope you enjoyed the sunshine, because it is over now....well, for the moment at least!

Met Éireann has placed status yellow rainfall warnings in place for today, Saturday, May 27. The warning applies to counties Longford, Cavan and Donegal, among other - so be prepared!

Expect heavy thundery showers throughout the day as a rain-front grips the country. Highest temperatures of 15-20 degrees Celsius.

Sunday is forecast to be a dry day with sunny spells with much of the rain having passed.



Temperatures will again remain lower at between 15 and 20 degrees, with light breezes.