Stole bag of groceries at Longford train station

A woman who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the theft and Fraud Offence Act had her case dismissed following a hearing into the matter.

Ann Donoghue (30), 3 Midland Court, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with stealing a bag of groceries valued at €30 - property of Michael Brennan - at Longford Train Station on January 11, 2013.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Garda Moolick said that on the date in question, gardaí received a call indicating to them that a bag of groceries had been stolen at the train station.

“We were told that the culprits boarded a bus that would be travelling through Edgeworthstown, so I stopped that bus while it was en route and accosted Ms Donoghue,” added the Garda.

Addressing Judge Hughes directly, the defendant said she had a drug addiction at the time of the incident and had no money.

“I took the bag because it was full of food and I had no money to buy food at the time,” she added.

“I’m off drugs now and trying my best.”

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said that his client had six children, all of whom were currently in care.

“She has gone cold turkey with regards to the drugs and is trying her best to get her life back,” Mr Gearty continued.

During his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes said that he would afford the defendant one chance.

The Judge subsequently dismissed the case under Section 1.2 before concluding matters.