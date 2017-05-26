WEATHER: Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts folks as Longford is set for severe rainfall

Longford is currently basking in beautiful summer weather with temperatures potentially reaching 26 degrees today but Met Éireann has also issued a stark rainfall alert.

They have issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Leinster, including Longford, as well as for Cavan and Monaghan, Donegal and parts of Munster.

There is a widespread expectation of rain with the risk of heavy and thundery downpours for a time on Saturday which may lead to accumulations of 20-30mm.

The warning is valid from 3am on Saturday morning until 3pm that afternoon.

So the message is ; people of Longford enjoy the sunshine while you can as heavy rainfall is on the way!