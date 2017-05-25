Book of Condolence in Longford for victims of Manchester bombing

A Book of Condolence in memory of the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack has opened in Longford.

The book of condolence in memory of the victims of the Manchester attack is open for members of the public to sign at the offices of Longford County Council, Aras an Chontae, Great Water Street, Longford town.

The book of condolence was opened t the request of Councillor Mick Cahill, Cathaoirleach, Longford County Council.