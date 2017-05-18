Longford bag-packers needed to raise funds for Robyn Smyth's fourth cancer battle

Volunteers are needed for bag-packing in Dunnes Stores, Longford on May 20, to raise funds for 12-year-old Robyn Smyth who has been battling neuroblastoma since the age of three.

This is Robyn’s fourth time to battle cancer and the only treatment available to her is in America.

Anyone interested in helping out with this or future fundraising events can contact Katie Byrne on 085 765 9528.

Alternatively, you can donate what you can towards Robyn's treatment by visiting www.idonate.ie/robynslife or text ROBYN to 57802 to donate €2. A minimum of €1.38 will go to Robyn's Life.

Please help save Robyn's life. Robyn has bravely battled cancer 4 times and needs all your help.

Call 085 765 9528 to get involved with the campaign.