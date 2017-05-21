Longford Leader Farming: ICOS calls for long term policy stability

ICOS has launched its CAP Post 2020 policy proposals which focus on the need for long-term policy stability and effective market management measures, in the upcoming reform.

Speaking about the proposals, ICOS President, Martin Keane, said:

“Irish farmers and co-operatives are facing an unprecedented challenge in the coming years as a result of Brexit. With so much uncertainty as to our accessibility and position in the UK market following their exit from the EU, these proposals respond to the needs of the sector for policy stability, effective market support and increased CAP financing.

"These will be critical to overcoming this challenge as well as for meeting our environmental goals and customer expectations in terms of quality and traceability”.

A key priority outlined by ICOS is to maintain the current market orientation of the CAP.

Keane stated that: “Proposals to reverse this and return to permanent supply management tools, which is already being pushed for by the European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee within in the Omnibus Regulation, cause great uncertainty and are not consistent with the long term investment cycles of the agri-food sector. The future CAP must ensure long-term stability and policy predictability.”

ICOS instead calls for maintaining and enhancing the current market support tools, such as private storage aid and public intervention, in order to provide an effective and adequate safety net for the market. Proposals include:

- Addressing seasonality in order to stabilise market prices, through opening Private Storage Aid support during peak season each year.

- Support for the development of a European Futures Dairy Market through more timely market data information, as well as through training and advisory services for cooperatives.