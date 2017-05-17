Eight houses in county Longford village sold for €350,000 in Allsop online auction

Eight three bedroom semi-detached houses in Kenagh, Longford have sold for €350,000 at this afternoon's Allsop online auction.

The eight vacant possession properties - numbers 4, 5, 8 & 9 Crannach; numbers 3 & 4 Leo Casey Drive and 4, 10 Woodland Path - were the final lot at today's online auction and the reserve range was between €345,000 and €355,000.

Lot 144A included the eight three bedroom semi-detached houses, along with remaining development lands extending to approximately 1.08 hectares (2.66 acres).

The properties are in varying stages of completion and Allsop say they are informed that each property extends to approximately 134 sq. m (1,442 sq. ft).

Last lot of the day! 8 x three bedroom houses in Keenagh, Longford sold for €350,000 https://t.co/rrXMRts7u4 #onlineauction pic.twitter.com/ITM5RtZD3T — Allsop Ireland (@AllsopIreland) May 17, 2017

Meanwhile, Lot 144 in today's auction was a three bedroom semi detached house at 38 Palace Crescent, Ballinalee Road, Longford Town and it sold for €60,000.

The property extends to approximately 98 sq. m (1,050 sq. ft) and features a large kitchen / dining area, sitting room and 3 spacious bedrooms. And it is also subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €6.960 per annum.

The eight properties in Kenagh and the one at Palace Crescent were purchased by different bidders.