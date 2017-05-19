Older people in Longford urged to contact Citizens' Assembly

Age Action, Ireland’s leading advocacy organisation for older people, has urged people in Longford to make submissions to the Citizens’ Assembly, which will now consider the challenges and opportunities of an ageing population.

Submissions can be made online at www.citizensassembly.ie or by post to Citizens’ Assembly, 16 Parnell Square, Dublin 1, to arrive no later than Friday, May 19, 2017. For more see Local News on www.longfordleader.ie