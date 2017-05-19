Longford sets stage for An Post Rás

There will be more than a hint of local interest in the air this weekend when this year's An Post Rás descends on the streets of Longford.

Promising young cyclist Daire Feeley, who boasts strong links to the Killashee area, will no doubt consume much of that curiosity ahead of the event's first stage this Sunday.

The Moatepark, Co Roscommon cyclist, is a son of Eilish Neary and grandson of Mike and Cella, Ballinakill.

A number of Daire's relations also live locally, all of whom will be keen to see their nephew flying the Irish flag alongside some of world's leading cyclists.

A key member of the Irish U23 team, Daire has spent the past number of months in southern France cycling with the Monaco team in the lead up to this week's race.

Organisers are expecting cyclists to arrive in Longford at around 3:30pm on Sunday, weather permitting with competitors scheduled to make their departure the following morning ahead of a 10am start time.

On the morning of the RAS, Longford Cycling & Longford Tri Club members will undertake a fun cycle by taking in part of the RAS route.

In a bid to promote this weekend's events, both clubs are urging all members to come out and join them and welcome the RAS cyclists into the county town.

The event is one whic h is also being supported by Longford Chamber of Commerce, Longford County Council and Longford Lions Club.

For more information on the cycle, contact Brian on (087) 8035701 or Carl on (086) 2594739.

Members of the public are likewise being asked to come out in their droves to welcome competitors on both days with local schools also being encouraged to attend when cyclists head for Newport on Monday.

For queries contact RAS Stage End Coordinator Lisa Brady on (087) 7786834.

Also see page 20 for feature on cyclist John Lackey.