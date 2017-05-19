Longford's St Christopher's launches new video

The Sonas Unit of St. Christopher’s rolled out the red carpet on May 3 as the cast and crew of 'Cottage in the Country' launched the short film during the Bealtaine Festival for Older People.

Set in the late 1950s, and directed and produced by Shane Crossan, the video gives a snapshot of how life was in rural Ireland decades ago.

The short film tells the story of a gathering taking place in a country cottage, but when one man gets a bit close to another man's wife, there's trouble.

The whole cast and crew are bursting with pride following the video's launch.

And, at a reception with tea, coffee and plenty of cakes, the video went down very well with the Active Age groups who gathered in the Rugby Club on Wednesday May 3 to support their friends in their achievement.