Ladies Pamper Night in Longford to raise funds for St Christopher's Services

In 2016, the event, organised by local business women, Jo Purkis and Paula O’Connor, raised a total of €2,203.55 for the charity.



They are upping the stakes for Thursday’s eagerly awaited event and hope to raise a greater amount.



Tickets are being sold in advance (not on the door) and cost €25; which entitles each ticket holder to champagne, canapés, a goodie bag (worth at least €10) and a mini treatment on the night.



The treatments will include Hair & Make-up by Gemma Connell & Karen Lesley; Nails by Esther; Reiki by Laura Mcgann Ledwith; Reflexology by Anne Carey, Facials & Swedish Massage by Ambience; Bi-Aura Therapy by Elizabeth Moore & Mary Henry; Angel cards by Edel O’ Hanlon; Angel Cards /Mediumship by Julie Cryan & Psychic readings by Jane.



There will be a creative mix of trade stands where guests can pick up some fabulous health, fitness, beauty, unique clothing, lingerie, maternity wear and gifts all from local craft makers and small businesses, including: Flutterby Crafts by Michelle Lambert; a selection of bags, purses, scarves & jewellery by Mia’s Bling; Personalised frames by Rose from Picture Perfect Scrabble, Custom Jewellery & unique plants by Isabel, a selection of underwear, lingerie & maternity wear by Sharon of Cherche la Femme, gifts from Harmony Lane, handmade jewellery by Hazelrocks; Whispering Slates by Caroline Quinn; Bramblewick House by Amy French, Art from the Heart by Cath Sollitt, a selection of fashion from Concepta at Tiger Lilly Boutique, home-made Cakes, buns and delights from Longford Town ICA Guild & Aloe Vera & Bee Hive products from Jo & Paula.



The event would not be possible without the support of local businesses, and the organisers have been overwhelmed by the level of generosity received. McCarrick’s Cash & Carry have donated bottles of wine for the goodie bags and the Sin Bin are providing the premises. Jo and Paula aim to raise enough in sponsorship to at least cover the organisational costs; thereby ensuring the ticket money goes to St Christopher’s.



The following businesses have sponsored the event so far: Milo’s, Loughrey’s Pharmacy, Stephen Olwell Opticians, Luigi’s, Tony Carr Key Cutting, Dillon’s Butchers Trevor Francis Salon, Byrne’s Filling Station, Viewmount House, Kevin Smith, Longford Indoor Market & the Railway Bar from Longford; Panache Health & Beauty, John Pettit’s Shop Granard; Conefrey’s Pub, Costcutters, Bia Deas Restaurant and C & D Foods in Edgeworthstown and from Rooskey Gerry & Patricia Boyce in the Brandywell & the Weir Lodge.



There will also be a raffle with approximately €1,500 worth of prizes up for grabs. These include a mixture of hampers, prizes and vouchers from the following: Tully’s Pharmacy, Girasole Pizza & Pasta and Duffy’s Super Valu in Edgeworthstown; Whitney’s Emo Service Station & Loughrey’s Pharmacy in Drumlish; Lena’s Discount Store, Quinn’s Supply Stores, Auto Centre & McEvoy’s Pharmacy in Granard; The Purple Onion, Tarmonbarry and the following from Longford - Durkins Jeweller’s, Shanley’s Fruit & Veg, Llyod’s Pharmacy, Furniture Cash & Carry, Antique Shop, Parker Carpets, Roy’s pub, Valentines, Celtic Jewels, Glitzi Bitz, Dobson’s Jeweller’s, Enspire, Chic Beauty, Supermac’s, Girasole Pizza & Pasta, Durkins Drapery, The Rising Sun, Carl Sullivan Photography, Mullins & Henry Opticians, Betty’s Hair Salon, The Market Bar, Hair Trapp, Ron Mullins, Freckles, Spirit Clothing, Denniston’s, Black Olive, M.J. Earley’s, Fiona’s Hair Studio, Matt O’Brien’s, Red Rose Cafe, Kanes Travel, Macaris, Unique Boutique, Fuchsia Home, La Rosa Florist, Fabiani, Blooms Florist, MeKong, Luigi’s, Golden Health Store, Eurogiant, Kathleen’s Crochet, Paul Byron’s, Pristine Pets and more to come.



The organisers hope other businesses across Longford get involved; whether you are interested in donating sponsorship - large or small - or prizes, your support would be gratefully received.

If last year’s event is anything to go by, the venue will be buzzing. Whether you would like to come along yourself or treat a special lady you know to a great night out, just contact Jo (086) 150 4395 or Paula (087) 931 3615 to buy your tickets.



A limited number of 100 tickets are available and they are selling fast, so don’t miss out!