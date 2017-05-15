Recognition for Longford Leader reporters

Congratulations to Longford Leader journalists Aisling Kiernan and Liam Cosgrove who have been shortlisted in the 'News Series of the Year' category for the 2nd annual Local Ireland Media Awards.

They earned recognition for their coverage, across the Longford Leader print and online platforms, over the past twelve months on 'Falling Global Oil Prices Bearing Their Teeth', resulting in the loss of 170 jobs at Cameron in Longford town.

The awards take place in the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise on Thursday, May 18 at a gala. MC is Michael Lyster, RTE Sports broadcaster.

We wish Aisling and Liam every success.