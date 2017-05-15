North Longford dental issues highlighted

During a recent meeting of the Regional Health Forum Dublin Mid-Leinster local area representative in the Granard Municipal District, Cllr PJ Relly (FF) called for a dentist to be appointed at the Health Centre in Granard.

“The dental surgeon in question provides a dental service at the Mullingar, Delvin and Granard dental clinics,” he added.

“Until such time as a replacement clinician is recruited, there are inadequate resources available to provide a service at the Granard and Delvin dental clinics.

“My understanding now is, that 1st Class pupils at Aughnacliffe National School will have their dental checks put on hold because there is no dentist available.”

Cllr Reilly went on to say that relevant paperwork to recruit an agency, temporary or permanent clinician to fill the post had already been submitted.

He also pointed out that the two relevant agencies that provide clinicians to the dental service had no available dentists at the moment.

In a response the HSE said that the local dental check up service was only providing a screening to children in 6th Class and where resources permit, the service was also being offered to 1st Class children.

“Historically the service was also offered to 4th class children, but unfortunately now children at the Granard and Delvin clinics, while they will receive their 6th class check-ups they will have to wait for screening,” the HSE added.

“Dental emergencies will be routed to Longford for the Granard patients and Mullingar for the Delvin patients.

“Please be advised that all dental replacement posts have been submitted nationally with request for approval.

“Furthermore CH08 has submitted an overall plan for our population nationally which seeks both to replace existing vacancies but also seeks additional new staff to meet population and statutory requirement.”