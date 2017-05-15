Found at Edgeworthstown house with cannabis herb

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act was convicted and fined €200 following a hearing into the matter.

Paul Campbell, 72 Kilmuhuddrick Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being in unlawful possession of cannabis herb at Cloverwell, Edgeworthstown on July 20, 2015.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Garda Moolick said that there was a search of the property on the date in question and the defendant was found with €25 worth of cannabis on his person.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor, Frank Gearty said that his client suffered from a serious illness and was on disability allowance.

“On the occasion, his partner was moving to Edgeworthstown and they came down to check out the house that she was moving into,” he added.

“While Mr Campbell was in the house, the Gardaí carried out a search of the premises.”

Addressing the Judge directly, Mr Campbell said that he was only at the house because his partner was planning, at that time, to move into it.

The court heard that she didn’t, however, move into the property in then end.

“I was there and then there was a search and I was found with a small quantity of cannabis,” said the defendant.

“Your Honour, it really was only a small amount.”

Following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him €200 in respect of the matter before him.