Boom town....Ballymahon is fastest growing town in county Longford

Ballymahon is the fastest growing town in percentage terms in Longford, experiencing 20.1% population growth between 2011 and 2016.

That's according to the Central Statistics Office who today published the second in the series of eleven thematic reports from Census 2016 – Profile 2: Population Distribution and Movements.



In 2011, Ballymahon had a population of 1,563 and this jumped to 1,877 by 2016.



Longford town, with 10,008 persons, remains the largest town in the county rising by 407 (or 4.2%) from the 2011 figure of 9,601.





Urban and rural share of population

Of a total population of 40,873 in Longford in April 2016, 34.2% (13,957 persons) lived in urban areas, with 65.8% (26,916 persons) living in rural areas.





On the move

Of the 1,818 usual Longford residents who moved in the year to April 2016, most (1,124) moved elsewhere within the county.

Only 101 of the 829 Longford households who moved in the year preceding the census bought their new home with a mortgage or loan, while 581 rented their accommodation.





Place of birth

46.1% of Longford's population was born the county, 34.4% were born in another county and 19.5% were born abroad.

















