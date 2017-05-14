New €40,000 scheme welcomed by Longford Councillor

A new Repair and Leasing Scheme has been established to help bring vacant properties up to standard for renting purposes.

Cllr Paul Ross (FG) said the scheme was designed to give landlords an incentive to refurbish properties that have been vacant for more than one year and should assist the rental market in Longford which, he added “is under serious pressure at the moment”.

“The local authority will then lease back the property for a minimum term depending on the cost of the works with a maximum grant of €40,000 available,” the local area representative in Legan continued.

“The major benefit to this scheme is the upfront financing of the cost of repairs – in fact they need not even get involved in arranging the works, and a secure and reliable income from regular rental payments, without having to take on landlord responsibilities.”

The Repair and Leasing Scheme is one of a number of initiatives in Rebuilding Ireland to address vacant properties around the country.

Other initiatives include the Buy and Renew Scheme which provides funding for local authorities to purchase vacant properties and remediate them, while a new National Vacant Housing Re-Use Strategy is currently being finalised.

Property owners interested in the scheme should contact Longford Co Council and register their interest.