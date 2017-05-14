Longford store, Áine's, celebrates 25 years in business

An Iconic fashion store on Main Street, Longford is celebrating 25 years in business.

Áine Farrell first established ‘Áine’s’ in Longford in May 1992.

“The past 25-years have been fantastic. We saw some hard times but we’ve come through them. I have loved styling customers for weddings, big events and fashionable day wear,” said Áine.

“I’m looking forward to the next 25 years and would like to thank all my customers for their continued support. I would also like to thank my staff for everything.”

To celebrate, Áine’s is throwing a two day event in-store.

Join Áine’s on Friday, May 12 and Saturday May 13, for what will be the fashion event of the year.

This two day event will feature special VIP guest, Alannah Beirne - a finalist on Britain's Next Top Model.

The Kildare native has Longford connections as her father, Gerry Beirne, hails from Edgeworthstown. Her mother, Brenda Hyland was a former Rose of Tralee winner.

Alannah will appear in store on Friday, May 12.

There’s also a chance to win a voucher for €500 with every purchase over the two days. There will be an outside broadcast with music, champagne, branded freebies and much, much more.

The event will run from 9:30am to 8pm on Friday, May 12 and 9:30am to 6pm on May 13.

If you need fashion inspiration, eye catching pieces or just want to celebrate a thriving Longford business, get down to Áine’s.