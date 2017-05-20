Longford students fly county flag on RTÉ's Late Late Show

Three Longford students flew the county flag in honourable style on last Friday’s Late Late Show in what was a week to remember for the region’s next batch of aspiring entrepreneurs of tomorrow.

Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon students Sam Maxwell, James Carroll and Cronan Flood secured second place in the National Student Enterprise Final’s Senior Category last Thursday, an achievement which saw the trio appear on RTÉ’s long running flagship entertainment show.

Their ‘J&S Kitchen Aid’ creation which is aimed at designing an innovative cutting knife protector and which is seen as being particularly useful for people suffering from arthritis or tendonitis certainly caught the eye of the judges.

The innovative trio will also attend a Boot camp in UCC from May 29 to June 3 as part of their prize.

There was joy aplenty at the opposite end of the county too as ‘Bin Belt’ from Moyne Community School achieved third place in the Junior Category.

The business, led by two young first year students Shauna Reilly and Emma Beirne, designed and manufactured a strap device to keep wheelie bins securely closed.

An idea simple in its ingenuity but so practical that everyone will want one! It is designed to keep bin lids closed in bad weather or when they fall over. The girls were ably supported by their teacher Mr Padraig Doherty.

Michael Nevin of Longford Enterprise Office, said the double winning exploits of both schools ensured it was Co Longford’s best ever performance in the fifteen year history of the event. See www.longfordleader.ie for more.