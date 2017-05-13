Lakeland Vintage Club gets set for Abbeyshrule rally

The Lakeland Vintage Club committee members have pulled out all the stops to make this year’s annual Rally and Autojumble one of the biggest and best in the region in 2017!

Taking place on Sunday, May 14 at its new venue in Abbeyshrule on a site adjacent to the village, the event will draw crowds from all over the country to display and admire the vintage machinery, tractors, cars and engines that will be visible all day.

On the day, the much loved dog show will be back by popular demand and there will also be a threshing display while refreshments will be made available on the field.

The dog show attracts competitors from all over Ireland and this year because of its popularity, there are additional classes due to the large number of entries.

Corn grinding and threshing will also take place and Billy Stewart, stone-breaker is expected to make an appearance at this year’s show.

Billy will also work from a vintage saw bench on the day and this will delight vintage enthusiasts from far and near!

“We are keeping our fingers crossed for good weather,” a delighted Edre Mills told the Leader.

“People come from all over the country and we are looking forward to what will be a great day out for all the family,” she continued.

“The committee has pulled out all the stops and we are all looking forward to welcoming everyone to Abbeyshrule on the day.

“It is a fantastic site and the event will be a great day out for the whole family to enjoy.”

The Lakeland Vintage Club’s annual Rally and Autojumble will also play host to lots of entertainment for the children and indeed for all the family to enjoy, and there will be plenty of refreshments available throughout the day.

Free parking will also be provided at the site, and more information can be obtained by calling Edre on (087) 6649069.