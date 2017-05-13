Charity Cycle for South Westmeath Hospice

At the launch of The Malin Head to Mizen Head Cycle Challenge 2017 at Pauric Connolly Cars, Ballymahon on Friday afternoon, joint organiser Darren Mulledy thanked all who attended.

Dermot Brennan who is on the South Westmeath Hospice committee explained a bit about the South Westmeath Hospice and the services it provides to patients and their families.

The Hospice unit in Athlone is a four-bed unit providing care and support to patients and families in the Longford/ Westmeath area. It provides respite and palliative care and other community based services.

In 2016,The Specialist Palliative Care service team visited 515 patients and their families in Longford and Westmeath, supported 124 patients and their families that needed support from the team.

Other services provided by using fundraised money included Carers Relief, Bereavement Counselling, Night Nursing and other Therapies.

Without the goodwill of the public, The Specialist Palliative Care service team in Longford/Westmeath would not be able to offer as many services as they are today,so thats why its very important that people support this fundraiser and other fundraisers for The South Westmeath Hospice.

Darren went on to thank local businesses for coming on board as sponsors for this challenge, to all the lads and lassies who are on board to do this four-day challenge and to Mark Sweeney who is doing Medic/Marshall on his motorbike during the four days.

On a personal note Darren said: “I'd like to thank Pauric Connolly who agreed that The South Westmeath Hospice be the sole charity to benefit from this Charity Cycle.

“In 2009 I was lucky to have support of The Specialist Palliative Community Care services team, it really is a vital service.

“Special word of thanks to DB Cycles and Babyland who sponsored my lovely carbon fiber Trek racer to train and complete the challenge. I'm truly grateful.”

So if you would like to sponsor anyone who is doing this charity cycle please click on https://www.gofundme.com/2tkpn8s and reference the person you would like to sponsor.

The generosity people have shown for this fundraiser so far has been excellent and hopefully will continue right up until the event. The cycle begins in Malin Head on Friday June 23, 2017 and finishes in Mizen Head on Mon June 26, 2017.

Well done to all involved.