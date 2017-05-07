Get out the sun cream as Longford is set to sizzle in glorious sunshine

Met Éireann is predicting sizzling temperatures today, Sunday, May 7 in Longford so have the sun block at the ready and sample the top quality 99 ice cream cones that are available across the county!

Temperatures will reach a high of 18 to 20 degrees in the county and winds will be light.

The national forecast for Sunday reads, "A dry, fine day tomorrow with sunny spells in all areas and clear, sunny skies for some. Highest temperatures 17 to 20 degrees in light breezes."

If you are heading to the beach, go early as large crowds are expected to be heading to the coasts.



Temperatures in Galway are expected to reach a high of 19 degrees with light breezes.

Temperatures are not expected to be as high on the south coast and it will be breezier.

