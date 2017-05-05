Ardagh talent prepares for All-Ireland Scór

Ardagh will compete in three categories in the All-Ireland Scór finals this weekend, and will undoubtedly do Longford proud!

The All-Ireland finals take place on Sunday (May 6) at Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

Paddy Hanley will perform in the Solo Singing category at the All-Ireland Scór Finals this weekend; Riona Lynch will be on the stage for the Recitation category; and the beautiful voices of Sarah Hanley, Ailish Keogh, Ailish McLoughlin, Samantha McHale and Riona Lynch will be heard in the Ballad Group category this weekend.

Best of luck to this talented bunch as the represent the county in Belfast.