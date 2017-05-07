Longford man denies calling obscenities

A man who allegedly hurled insults to Gardaí during an early morning incident in Ballymahon last month has indicated his intention to contest the charge.

William Flanagan (25), The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath appeared before last week’s Longford District Court sitting charged with two counts of public order.

The court heard it was the State’s case Mr Flanagan began “making gestures” towards gardaí shortly after a locally based licensed premises had closed for the night.

Inspector Bláithín Moran had been asked to leave the vicinity of the area but instead walked to the top of the road before allegedly shouting “you f****** w*****.”

She said the incident culminated in gardaí having to handcuff Mr Flanagan ahead of his subsequent transferral to Longford Garda Station.

In defence, solicitor Frank Gearty said his client was in a “denial situation”, adding it was Mr Flanagan’s view the claims made by gardaí were in fact incorrect.

“He is saying it didn’t happen,” said Mr Gearty.

Mr Flanagan himself attempted to support that assertion, telling Judge Hughes: “I never shouted at gardaí.”

He also claimed the reason emotions began to run high was because of what transpired a short time earlier.

“There was a bit of friction in the pub,” said Mr Flanagan.

“One of the boys asked the garda for his name. He (garda) had our names from before.”

Asked by Judge Hughes what Mr Flanagan meant by that, Inspector Moran said gardai were present as it was “very late” and approaching 2am.

Mr Gearty, meanwhile, asked the court for disclosure of evidence in the case.

It was a request Judge Hughes sanctioned as he remanded Mr Flanagan on continuing bail.

The case is scheduled to appear back before a sitting of Longford District Court on May 23.