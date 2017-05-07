Longford RehabCare duo honoured

Local people who attend RehabCare services in Longford have been honoured by President Michael D Higgins for undertaking challenges to benefit their community and independence.

Cathal Bryson (22) and Christine Devlin (21), who are both from Newtownforbes and attend RehabCare services in the Redleaf Centre, received prestigious Bronze Gaisce Awards from President Higgins.

The Gaisce Awards honour those who undertake challenges in order to benefit their community, good causes and gain independence.

Both Cathal and Christine undertook a range of personal, community and physical challenges over a thirteen week period to scoop the award.

Cathal helped to keeps the streets of Longford clean by joining the Tidy Towns initiative, improved his fitness by learning how to swim and gained cookery skills in the kitchen.

Christine was also put through her paces by joining a gym and organising events in the Longford RehabCare Centre.

Judith McGoldrick, Programme Facilitator with RehabCare in Longford, said the award was a “fantastic achievement” or Christine and Cathal.

“We are very proud of their achievement and the level of commitment they put in to receive this award. Every day in Rehab centres across the country we see people facing up to their challenges and achieving great things, so it’s wonderful to see President Higgins recognising Christine and Cathal’s success,” said Judith.