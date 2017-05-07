Granard students attend National Final of Junk Kouture competition

After months of preparation, Róisín Duggan, Rachel Farrell and Victoria Gilliard saw their creation on the national stage of the very glamorous Junk Kouture final last week.

The Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture final took place on Thursday April 27 last in the 3 Arena and saw 80 entries from schools across the country strut their stuff on the stage for celebrity judges Una Healy and Louis Walsh.

Unfortunately the Árdscoil Phádraig students weren't among the winners, with their costume, 'Babybelle', which was made entirely out of Babybel cheese packaging.

But with an incredible standard on display at both the Regional finals and the grand finale in Dubline, the girls can be proud of how far they got in the competition.

Between Árdscoil Phádraig and Cnoc Mhuire in Granard, there were eleven outstanding outfits that designed for this year's competition, using all manner of materials from carpets to broken CDs and even empty Tayto bags.

If the schools keep up this stanard, they'll undoubtebly go far again next year.