Longford Gardaí launch car incident probe

Gardai are treating as arson the discovery of a burnt out car in an estate in Longford town on Monday night of this week, writes Liam Cosgrove.

The incident, which took place at MacEoin Park in Longford town shortly before midnight, is also being linked to a Traveller related feud.

Local residents reported hearing loud banging shortly before the incident occurred with some reporting the car in question was “dangerously close” to a number of homes in the area.

“Thank God nobody was hurt, the owner of the car only had it serviced recently,” said one eye witness, who said it was the owner's daughter who raised the alarm.

Anyone with information in relation to Monday night's incident is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 33 50570.