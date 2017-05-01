The Longford Darkness Into Light Walk, in aid of Pieta House, will take place on Saturday morning, May 6, commencing in the dark at 4.15am from the Mall.

By the time you have finished the 5K walk or run, the dawn will be breaking.

Last year 1,300 participated in Longford, among them, many travelling in from Ballymahon.

The event will be held at the same time in over 150 venues, on four continents.

Registration at The Mall will take place on Saturday next, April 29 from 2pm to 4.30pm, Tuesday May 2 from 9am to 11am, Wednesday May 3 from 6pm to 8pm, and on Thursday May 4 from 6pm to 8pm.

Your support will be very much appreciated.