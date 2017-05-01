Affordable properties in Longford

The Leinster Property Auction is now encouraging property owners who are considering selling to do sonow becasue there are currently high levels of demand.

There are a number of properties up for grabs this week in Co Longford.

St Patricks Court in Ballinamuck is now being offered at bids over €85,000 in partnership with Padraic Davis Auctioneering in Longford town.

This two bed semi-detached bungalow will be one of the most sought after and in demand properties on the market and is located in a small secluded development of just a few houses.

It is an impressive property and comes highly recommended for viewing.

The well-appointed accommodation includes a sitting-room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There is vehicle access to the side of the dwelling and the side and rear areas are concreted for easy maintenance.

Meanwhile, over at Ohill, Drumlish and offered at bids over €115,000 in partnership with Martin Shortt Auctioneers, Virginia a fantastic three bedroom bungalow in a great location has come onto the market.

The house is in good condition throughout and has the added benefit of a large garden area with a garden shed and planning for a garage.

At Fardrumman, Ballinamuck and offered at bids over €130,000 in partnership with Padraic Davis Auctioneering, a fantastic family home or investment opportunity just outside the village of Ballinamuck has arisen.

This substantial property has huge potential as a large family residence or B&B opportunity.

The property is presented in two separate residential living quarters but can be changed to one large dwelling with some renovations.

The current layout of accommodation consists of a single storey three bed residence with kitchen, sitting-room, living room, office and bathroom.

The two storey extension consists of three bedrooms, kitchen, sitting room and bathroom.

Contact The Leinster Property Auction on (01) 687 5040 to arrange for a free property valuation or for more information visit www.leinsterrpropertyauction.ie.

Next Public Auction is on May 11 at the Clarion Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin at 7pm.