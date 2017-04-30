Drunk and disorderly on Edgeworthstown's Main Street

A woman who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Public Order Act was convicted and fined €200.

Lisa Mulcahy, Mullen, Frenchpark, Co Roscommon appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour at Main Street, Edgeworthstown on April 1, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Superintendent Fran Nicholson said that on the date in question at approximately 9:20pm, gardaí responded to a call about a drunken female on the streets of Edgeworthstown.

“When they arrived at Main Street, the Gardaí observed the defendant in an intoxicated state,” he added.

“She was in a drunken condition and when the Gardaí arrived she was shouting and roaring at people who were on the street.”

The court was told that she failed to calm down and did not respond in a positive manner to either the orders or requests of the Gardaí.

Meanwhile, the court heard that the defendant continued to be abusive and was subsequently arrested under the Public Order Act.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said that his client had a troubled youth.

“She is endeavouring to get on the straight and narrow and indeed had been doing well in recent times,” he added.

“Her children are in care and she is currently trying hard to sort that out.”

Mr Gearty went on to say that on the night in question, his client’s partner was assaulted by her sister’s partner and the Gardaí were subsequently called.

“Lisa lost control of herself and is extremely sorry for what has happened,” he added.

Following his deliberations, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined her €200 in respect of the matter before him.