Community consultation must be at the heart of Mount Dillon solar farm project - Murphy

Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy has given a guarded welcome to the development of a natural wilderness area and renewable energy project at the Mount Dillon area of County Roscommon.

Deputy Murphy was reacting to the announcement by the Minister for Communications Denis Naughten in relation to a new joint initiative by Bord na Móna and ESB to build four large solar farms in the Midlands area.

It will see the construction of solar panels across 5,000 acres of land in Roscommon, Offaly and Kildare.

“The Minister has indicated that Roscommon’s Mount Dillon site which spans over 18,000 hectares, will be able to accommodate renewable energy projects, between solar farms and biomass, as well as flood relief measures and plans for the natural wetlands wilderness tourism venture.

"It is important to point out that this is a very long term development and I don’t feel that this development can be a catch all solution. It is also imperative that proper engagement and consultation with local communities takes place along each step of the way-there must be an open and transparent engagement with any landowners or households adjacent to the proposed development in Mount Dillon,” said Deputy Murphy.

