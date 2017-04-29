Longford man threatened to slaughter former partner and her family

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged in connection with being in breach of a safety order had his case adjourned to allow the court time to monitor his behaviour.

Ciarán McCormack, Cloonaghmore, Abbeylara, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with breaching a Safety Order on December 12, 2016.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Superintendent Fran Nicholson said that the case centred around the defendant who threatened to kill his former partner and her family.

“The woman in question - Jacinta Tully - has a safety order against the defendant,” he added.

“Mr McCormack spoke to Ms Tully by phone and during the course of the conversation, threatened to slaughter her and her family.”

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor, Frank Gearty said that Ms Tully was the one who had contacted his client in the first instance.

“It was a call about the deeds of the land and there has been no incidents since then,” he added.

“This is a very difficult situation for him.”

Mr Gearty went on to tell the court that his client was battling a very serious alcohol problem.

Judge Hughes was also informed that there was a family law matter in respect of the defendant currently before the courts.

Addressing Judge Hughes directly, Mr McCormack said that Ms Tully took the deeds to his land from his solicitor’s office and he felt very aggrieved over that.

“I was a bit annoyed over that,” the defendant said, before pointing out that at the time, he also wanted to give his daughter a present for Christmas.

During his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes said that he would adjourn proceedings so that the court would have time to monitor the defendant’s progress for a few weeks.

The matter was subsequently adjourned until July 21 next.