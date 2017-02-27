Woman convicted for shoplifting

A Longford woman who entered a number of locally based stores to carry out thefts on two separate dates last year, has been fined €250.

Margaret Reilly, an addresses at 8 Rivercourt, Great Water Street, Longford was charged with stealing clothing at Heaton’s Ballymahon Street, Longford.

Both instances took place on October 21 2016, the court was told.

Inspector Blathaín Moran said at around 4pm Sgt Declan McGlynn from Longford Garda Station was called to Heatons by staff on foot of an alleged reported theft which had occurred earlier that day.

She said upon meeting the store’s manager, the pair viewed CCTV footage which allegedly showed Ms Reilly place a number of ladies' and men's inner clothing into two bags before leaving.

Later that same evening, Inspector Moran gave evidence, claiming that Ms Reilly was seen in the ladies section of the store, this time to put two ladies' shawls in a bag.

A third theft related incident dating back to May 22 2016 was also read out. Inspector Moran said on this occasion Ms Reilly had been at Lidl, Dublin Road, Longford.

At around 7:40pm, she said Ms Reilly was observed leaving the store with two bottles of whiskey, valued at almost €36 without paying.

The property was not recovered, she said.

Defence solicitor John Quinn said his client had €100 to compensate for the Heatons incidents and was willing to do likewise with the Lidl episode.

“She hasn’t been in trouble for seven years,” said Mr Quinn, who added that stress caused by her son’s present incarceration had “got on top of her”.

Judge Hughes subsequently handed down a €250 fine for ladies shawl theft charge, giving Ms Reilly three months to pay.

The two other charges, meanwhile, were taken into consideration.