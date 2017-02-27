Newtownforbes woman opens new business

Young Newtownforbes woman, Eilis Moore, has opened her new opticians’ business in Mullingar town.

Married to Tim Hegarty Jnr from Farnagh Hill in Longford town, Eilis is a daughter of Gerry and Elizabeth Moore.

There was a strong Longford contingency in Mullingar for the opening of the new store at Market Point Medical Park on Patrick Street.

Aged 27, Eilis qualified five years ago from DIT's National Optometry Centre and has garnered a wealth of experience in over 23 different practices across the country including time in a Laser and Cataract Clinic in Kildare.

The new premises is spacious, modern and welcoming with the bright examination rooms and showroom set in a relaxed atmosphere.

Said Eilis: "I've worked hard to get as much experience as possible, but it was always in my mind to own my own practice, providing the best eye care service possible to the public."

Eilis and Tim were married last year and have made their home in Ballymore on the outskirts of Mullingar. Nor will Eilis be the first Longford businesswoman to venture into the Market Point Medical Park, as Sheila Briody's ‘Scan Me Clinic’ is also located there.

Opening hours at Moore Vision Opticians are Tuesday to Saturday, with late opening every Thursday and Friday until 8pm.

For more information check out Moore Vision Opticians on Facebook or call 044 93 40988.