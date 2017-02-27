Longford lots for sale in Leinster Property Auction

The Leinster Property Auction will hold its first public auction event of the year on March 2 in The Clarion Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin.

Last year the firm sold an impressive 93% of the lots offered for sale and the auction team are confident that this success will continue into 2017.

Properties up for auction include a 4-bed family home in Moydow, and a well-located commercial and residential property in the heart of Longford Town, which contains three apartments and a ground floor shop unit.

“We saw a number of changes in early 2017 that are sure to influence the property market going forward,” said Patrick Folan from The Leinster Property Auction.

“Earlier this month it was announced there would now be rent caps for ‘pressure zones’ in the country due to rapidly increasing rents in these areas.

“Housing Minister Simon Coveney signed the order that permits an increase of up to 4% a year for the next three years in designated zones. This will provide stability for tenant’s which we expect in turn will increase the length of the tenancy, giving some stability to landlords also.

“While these restrictions will impact on landlords we are not seeing a slowdown in demand for rental investments as the rental levels still providing 8% - 12% annual yields in most areas.”

The event will take place on March 2 in the Clarion Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin at 7pm. Registration starts at 6.30pm.

Contact The Leinster Property Auction on 01 687 5040 to arrange for a free property valuation or for more information visit www.leinsterpropertyauction.ie.