Viewmount House in top restaurants list

Staff at Viewmount House have reason to celebrate this week as the venue has retained its place on the list of top 100 Restaurants in Ireland.

The Sunday Times 100 Best Restaurants in Ireland 2017 by John and Sally McKenna was published last weekend and Viewmount House is the only Longford restaurant on the list.

On Sunday, Viewmount Chef Gary O'Hanlon tweeted that he was “thrilled” to see that Viewmount House retained its place on the list.

He went on to congratulate the staff of the restaurant for their hard work.

The restaurant itself got great praise from John and Sally McKenna, who comprise the list every year.

“You cannot understate the importance of Viewmount House to the Irish Midlands,” they write in the guide.

“In creating one of the most significant, modern, destination restaurants, Chef Gary O'Hanlon and owners Beryl and James Kearney have done it an inestimable service by offering suberb hospitality and great modern Irish cooking.”

The McKennas praised Gary O'Hanlon's menus, saying that they read “straight-ahead”.

But, they add, “the complexity of his cooking means the ingredients are raised to stellar heights.”

For more information on Viewmount House, or to make a reservation, see www.viewmounthouse.com, or call (043) 33 41919.