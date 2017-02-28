Cycle Against Suicide looking for hosts in Granard, Co Longford
On Thursday, April 27 approximately 200 cyclists and their back up teams will arrive in Granard.
If anyone can please provide an evening meal, one night’s accommodation and breakfast for one or more of these cyclists please contact Pauline at Lus na Greine FRC on 043 66 60977.
The cycle commences in Dublin and goes to various locations all over the country and finishes up again in Dublin on May 6.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on