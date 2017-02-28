Wiktoria awarded UCD Ad Astra Academy scholarship

A former student of Meán Scoil Mhuire in Longford has been awarded a scholarship for academic excellence by University College Dublin.

Wiktoria Glogowska, 18, from Ballinalee was awarded an Ad Astra Academy scholarship for her outstanding academic achievement at an awards ceremony on February 2, to celebrate the University’s new high-calibre students.

Wiktoria achieved a bronze medal at the Irish Science Olympiad in DCU.

At Meán Scoil Mhuire, Wiktoria participated with the school team in the ISTA National Science Quiz and came 3rd regionally and 10th in the national final.

She was also an active team member with her two friends that took part in the regional creative writing French competition "Racontez-moi une Histoire" organised by the FTAI and won first prize.

coil Mhuire allowed her to participate in the Irish Beaver Computing Context where she achieved a silver medal.

She has also received the bronze medal in the Gaisce President Award programme.

For this project, she was part of the green’s school committee and as a result, the school was also awarded the green flag.

Wiktoria is currently studying in her first year of an undergraduate degree in Science at University College Dublin.

The academic scholarship programme that Wiktoria was selected for recruits exceptional, high-achieving students and provides them with additional support and unique opportunities as they study for a degree at UCD.