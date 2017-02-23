Murray welcomes Kenagh safety works

Cllr Colm Murray has welcomed the commencement of safety works at St Dominic's NS, Kenagh.

He said, "I have been lobbying for some time now for improvement works to be carried out and I'm delighted to see those works commencing on the back of CLÁR funding received from Minister Michael Ring."

He added, “The works will entail replacement of old and damaged footpaths and the relocation of the pedestrian crossing to the front of the national school.”

Cllr Murray concluded, "This will allow children using the school and Sticky Fingers preschool to cross the road safely and also slow down traffic entering the village from the Longford town side.”