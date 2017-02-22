Carrigy renews call for Digital Hub space

Longford County Council has this week reaffirmed its commitment to establishing a digital hub in Longford town.

In a detailed statement sent to the Leader in recent days, it said efforts to create an “ecosystem” to enhance job creation was ongoing with a host of locally based stakeholders.

One of those, it said, was Longford Chamber of Commerce as local authority chiefs issued a plea to other interested parties to come forward.

“The Council is working in partnership with Longford Chamber of Commerce and other key stakeholders on securing a suitable venue and funding to deliver a municipal Innovation and Digital Hub for Longford,” read the statement.

“The Hub, if developed, will provide a modern ecosystem designed to encourage and support young people working on technology based ideas giving them a flexible working environment with high speed fibre-optic broadband.”

They were aspirations which were first aired by Fine Gael Councillor Micheal Carrigy.

Speaking at a recent county council meeting, Cllr Carrigy said there were numerous buildings around the county town which could satisfy the demands of a fully functioning digital hub.

“This is an opportunity for the Longford diaspora from at home and abroad to get involved in a project which could breath new life into Longford town and develop a project which is unique to the midlands,” he said.

To hammer home his point, Cllr Carrigy referenced the success which previous models such as the Liberties in Dublin and Skibereen in Co Cork have enjoyed.

In a bid to kickstart Longford's own digital hub strategy, the Fine Gael group leader said it was important the Council positioned itself suitably to avail of funding from both Enterprise Ireland and the Department of Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs.

“It is important that all parties - the local forward thinking entrepreneurs, the Longford Diaspora, Longford Municipal District members and Longford County Council work together to make this proposal a reality,” he said.