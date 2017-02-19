Temporary road closures in Longford to facilitate hosting of Midland Motor Club Moto Stages Rally

The Midland Motor Club will play host to the Midland Moto Stages Rally in Longford on Sunday, March 26 and to facilitate the event, Longford County Council is proposing a number of road closures and diversions between 8am and 8pm on the day.

The Midland Moto Stages Rally is Round 2 of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship 2017 and it will attract a huge influx of rally enthusiasts to Longford over the weekend of March 25 & 26.

The Midland Motor Club ran its first multi stage rally back in 1976, and next month's Midland Moto Stages Rally will be run in association with The Longford Arms Hotel, A Plus Skip Hire and Admore Air Conditioning Corp.

The rally is also Round 2 of the Colton Motors Midlands East Championship and Round 2 of the Johnston Toy Town MMC Club Championship.

It comprises of 9 stages ran in a 3 x 3 format with a compact route of 120km. Centralised servicing is just outside Longford Town in Mastertech Business Park, Athlone Road. The Rally headquarters is based in The Longford Arms Hotel.

Any person wishing to make a submission in relation to the proposed temporary road closures must lodge the submission, in writing, to John Branigan, Director of Services, Longford County Council not later than 4pm on Friday, February 24.

In accordance with the Roads Act 1993 (Section 75), Longford County Council is proposing the following temporary closure of roads;



Date of Closure: Sunday, March 26

Hours of Closure: 8am to 8pm

Stages 1,4,7

Roads to be closed: The L5248, L-5247, R398, L-5251 starting at Ballyclare through Aghantragh, Gorteenboy, Carramanagh, Balliamore, Lyneen Bridge, Derryart, Derryoghill, Derryadd finishing in Grillagh.

Diversion Route: Divert via Stonepark, Cloneeney, Knockagowney, Brickeens, Cloonfore, Magheraveen, Derrygeel, Derraghan





Stages 2,5,8

Roads to be closed: The L 5264-0, L 5262, L-1164, L-1159, L-5259, L -5257, L -1156, L-5255, L 1154 starting at Carrowroe, through Lisrevagh to Turreen, Lisnacusha, Lissawley, Newpark, Clonmee, Greenhall Upper, Aghavadden, Lightfield, Caltragh, to Streamstown

Diversion Route: Divert at Tullyvrane to Lehery Derryhaun Cross, Aughaloughan, Commons to Greenhall Lower



Stages 3,6,9

Roads to be closed: The L-1129, L -5232, L-5227, L -5231, L-5228, L-1129, L-11261, L-1126, L-5209, L-1108, L-1118, L-5195, L-5185. Starting in Glenmore, Clough, Lislea, Loughan, Abbeyderg, Curraghmore, Keeloge Cloghan, Castlerea, Mollyroe, Barroe, Bawn, Aghalust, Nappagh Drumlogher, Laughill to Rabbitpark

Diversion Route: Divert at Creagh, Cartronbrack, Curracreehan, Knockagowney, Curry, Aughantemple, Moydow, Keel, Drumming, Ardagh, Colloeshill, Richfort, Cordivin, Lisduff



Finish Hours of Closure: 4pm to 8pm

Road to be closed: Main Street Longford Town from junction with Killashee Street to Longford Arms Hotel/junction with Richmond Street

Diversion Route: From Ballymahon Street - Divert Via Dublin Street, Ballinalee Road to Leo Casey Roundabout. From Richmond Street - Divert via Lower Main Street, Battery Road to Red Cow Roundabout

All Diversions will be signposted. Motorists are asked to heed all Signs and Marshals.





